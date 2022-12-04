Snodderley Lumber is worth a drive to Clearmont

By Kathryn Rice

Snodderley Lumber in Clearmont carries a full line of Milwaukee cordless tools and accessories which can be a perfect Christmas gift for many lists.

The store has both M18 and M12 battery size tools. The M18 is the larger battery size for heavy-duty tools. The M12 is for smaller tools for small spaces. Brooke Kinsella and her dad, Steve Snodderley, own and operate the lumber store.

Also new for Snodderley Lumber is the packout line for storage and organization of Milwaukee tools and accessories. It is customizable to fit the buyer’s needs.

The heated Milwaukee clothing line of coats, hoodies and vests is available for men and women in sizes small up to 3X. The hoodies and vests can be worn under work clothes. The coats are waterproof. After purchase of the heated gear at Snodderley’s, a free battery is available at milwaukeetool.com.

Another special offer is if the customer buys a two pack of M18 batteries for $199, which is $50 off the retail price, the buyer gets a choice of a M18 inflator, grinder, 1/4 inch surge impact, jigsaw, floodlight, sander or a six-pack charger.

New to the Milwaukee line at the store is an M18 eight-inch chainsaw, which makes an excellent gift, said Kinsella. The store also carries a M12 six-inch chainsaw.

Snodderley also stocks the Milwaukee outdoor line of chainsaws, hedge trimmers, blowers and weedeaters plus attachments including the new bristle and rubber broom attachments.

Kinsella orders weekly from Milwaukee so they can include customer’s orders at no extra cost. Special orders for Christmas gifts need to be made by Friday, December 9.

Snodderley Lumber also has a selection of power cords, SK hand tools, paint, electrical, supplies, plumbing, long-handled tools, building materials including lumber, doors, metal for buildings and roofs, vinyl and diamond coat siding and special order windows.

Kinsella will put new specials and items on Facebook at Snodderley Lumber Co through December. One special, the store is running in December is a sale on its current line of Valspar paint. Valspar is bringing out a new line of paint starting January 1, 2023.

The hours are 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday; and 8 am to noon, Saturdays. Snodderley Lumber is running a customer appreciation with refreshments and last minute specials on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. The store will be closed on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24 and New Year’s Eve, Saturday, January 1, 2023. For more information call 660.729.3363.