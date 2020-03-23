DOR has implemented automatic extensions for expiring driver licenses and motor vehicle registrations. These extensions are effective immediately:

* Vehicle owners with registrations or license plates expiring in March and April have been granted an automatic two-month extension. Owners will be able to continue operating their vehicles on Missouri roadways without penalty until they can apply for renewal.

* The timeframe in which a vehicle safety and emission inspection is valid for March and April license plate expirations has also been extended an additional 60 days. Applicants for a title will not be assessed a late title penalty when visiting a license office, effective immediately; this waiver will continue through April 30, 2020.

* Valid Missouri driver licenses, nondriver licenses and non-commercial instruction permits with original expiration dates of March 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020, have been granted an automatic 60-day extension: The approved extension does not waive the mandatory retesting requirement for persons who have allowed their license to expire for more than 184 days. Also, individuals who were provided notice to complete additional testing as part of a medical review program requirement may be granted an additional 60 days to comply with such requirements.