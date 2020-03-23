Effective immediately the Maryville Public Safety Department is taking proactive steps to help stop the spread of the covid19 virus

In the course of any given day, the staff of Maryville Public Safety are in and out of a variety of local residences and businesses as well as having numerous public encounters. In an effort to minimize exposure to the covid19 virus and in an attempt to reduce the possibility of staff inadvertently carrying the virus from contact to contact, effective immediately our primary response will be by phone. This will apply to all nonemergency calls. We will continue normal response to all incidents of an urgent nature and will evaluate and prioritize each call to determine the risk/benefit factor to the public in need of our services. During all responses and contacts, the staff will practice social distancing the best they can and may don PPE (depending often on supply and availability). Screening may occur prior to admittance to all office walkins

Please report nonemergency incidents to 6605623209 and as is always the case, emergencies to 911. Do not hesitate to call if we are needed.

