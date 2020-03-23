Effective immediately the Maryville Public Safety Department is taking proactive steps to help stop the spread of the covid–19 virus.

In the course of any given day, the staff of Maryville Public Safety are in and out of a variety of local residences and businesses as well as having numerous public encounters. In an effort to minimize exposure to the covid–19 virus and in an attempt to reduce the possibility of staff inadvertently carrying the virus from contact to contact, effective immediately our primary response will be by phone. This will apply to all non–emergency calls. We will continue normal response to all incidents of an urgent nature and will evaluate and prioritize each call to determine the risk/benefit factor to the public in need of our services. During all responses and contacts, the staff will practice social distancing the best they can and may don PPE (depending often on supply and availability). Screening may occur prior to admittance to all office walk–ins.

Please report non–emergency incidents to 660–562–3209 and as is always the case, emergencies to 9–1–1. Do not hesitate to call if we are needed.