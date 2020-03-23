On March 21, 2020, Governor Michael L. Parson issued a statewide order on

social distancing in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. Local public health authorities are

being directed to carry out and enforce provisions of the order to protect the health and safety of

Missouri citizens.

On March 19, 2020, the City of Maryville passed Resolution No. 694 declaring a public health

emergency regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). The resolution authorized the Mayor or City Manager

to enact procedures outlined in Section 100.180. Civil Emergency of the Municipal Code of Maryville.

In coordination with the Nodaway County Health Department, the City of Maryville mandates

compliance with the following order. The order shall be in effect beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday,

March 23, 2020, and shall remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, unless

extended further by order of the State of Missouri, Nodaway County Health Department, or the City of

Maryville.

Provisions of this order are outlined below.

1. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control

and Prevention (CDC), every person in the City of Maryville shall avoid social gatherings

of more than ten (10) people. For purposes of this Order, “social gatherings” shall mean any

planned or spontaneous event or convening that would bring together more than ten (10)

people in a single space at the same time.

2. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control

and Prevention (CDC), every person in the City of Maryville shall avoid eating or drinking

at restaurants, bars, or food courts; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or

delivery options is allowed throughout the duration of this order.

3. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control

and Prevention (CDC), people shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities,

retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance.

4. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers of Disease Control

and Prevention (CDC), schools shall remain closed.

This order does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas

stations, parks, and banks, so long as necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the

transmission of COVID-19, including maintaining at least six feet (6’) of distance between all

individuals that are not family members. For offices and workplaces that remain open, individuals shall

practice good hygiene and, where feasible, work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation

from COVID-19. The more that people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be

contained and the sooner this order will expire.

Each failure to comply with this order will be considered an ordinance violation and subject to Section

100.120. General Penalty of the Municipal Code of Maryville.