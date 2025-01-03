Evergy is planning and preparing for a potential multi-day effort to restore power as the first winter storm of 2025 is predicted to move across Kansas and Missouri Saturday and Sunday. Nearly 1,000 line and vegetation contractors are mobilized and ready to join our Evergy crews and staff to get power back on as safely and efficiently as possible.

The impact of the winter storm on power outages will depend on the weather conditions. Dry snow with little wind is unlikely to cause significant numbers of power outages. If wet snow accumulates on trees and power lines, its weight can cause damage to trees and power lines that may result in power outages. If ice accumulates on trees and powerlines, it also can cause outages, and the conditions are quickly made worse by wind. The hazardous road conditions caused by significant snow or ice would slow down any power restoration work. Like others, Evergy is closely monitoring forecasts to ensure needed crews and other staff are available. Today, forecasts show all parts of our service area may be impacted by this storm.

Evergy power plants are available to meet customers’ needs through the upcoming cold weather. Evergy’s power plant teams began preparing for winter storms and cold weather during the fall. Power plants are staffed 24 hours a day, and Evergy will have extra staffing in place over the weekend to address issues if they arise.

The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has issued a Resource Advisory beginning Monday, Jan. 6 through Wednesday, Jan. 8. SPP Advisories signal for utilities that are SPP load serving members to remain aware of changing weather and system conditions and communicate local system conditions to the SPP.

Customers are also encouraged to be prepared in case of power outages:

Download Evergy’s mobile app to easily report outages. The app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Assemble an emergency kit stocked with: Water Non-perishable food Prescription medications Fresh batteries Battery-powered radio Flashlight First aid kit Cell phone charger or power bank Keep cell phones and other necessary electronics charged. If a member of your household or someone you know can’t safely stay home during an extended power outage, have a plan in place . If you rely on electronic medical equipment, have a plan in case a large storm causes extended outages. Enrollment in the Evergy medical customer program can provide additional communication during storms. If you see a downed line, stay at least 30 feet away from it. Assume all downed lines are energized. Report downed lines to Evergy at www.evergy.com/powerlinesafety . In an emergency, notify 9-1-1.



Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG), serves 1.7 million customers in Kansas and Missouri.

