On December 23, the MFA Oil Foundation awarded two area schools grants. Northeast Nodaway received a grant for the purchase of a refrigerator, range, freezer, pots and pans for its new food science program. At the presentation were: Maryville Plant Manager Brian Watkins, NEN Superintendent Brenda Dougan, NEN FACS Teacher Barb Bredlow and MFA Oil Board of Directors Dean Snyder.