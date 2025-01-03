The National Weather Service has placed Nodaway County in a Winter Weather Watch from Saturday January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. through Monday January 6, 2025 3 a.m. Our area is predicted to see 8-15” of snowfall. Up to .10” of ice is possible before transitioning to snow. Travel is not advised. Due to treacherous conditions, some emergency services may be delayed. This storm system will be followed by freezing temperatures.

Some things you can do to prepare:

Make sure to have at least 3-5 days of food and water

Replenish any low supply of necessary medications, baby formula/food, diapers/wipes, pet food, etc.

Bring pets inside

Set out flashlights with new batteries

Charge wireless devices

Fuel vehicles

Purchase ice melt

Check your supply of propane or fire wood

***Please follow all safety precautions when trying to heat your home with an alternate source.***

Make sure your chimney is clean

Never run a generator inside of your home

Do not use your kitchen oven to heat your home

If using a kerosene heater, make sure your space is well ventilated and the heater is at least 3 feet away from flammable objects.

If you experience a power outage, please report it to your utility company.

The following will be available as warming stations Monday January 6, 2025 – Friday January 10, 2025

Maryville Community Center

1407 N. Country Club Rd

Hours: M-Th 5 a.m. – 9 p.m./Friday 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Maryville Public Library

509 N. Main

Hours: 9-6

Nodaway County Health Department

2416 S. Main

Hours: 8 – 4:30

These businesses have kindly offered their spaces, please use them with respect.