• October 19-22 – Used Book Sale at the Maryville Public Library basement, during library open hours. October 22 is the $5 per sack day.

• October 20 – Story Hour at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main, at 5:30 pm for ages two to seven. The theme is “Harvest Time on the Farm.” This will be librarian Debbie Clark’s last story hour as she is retiring.

• October 20 – The Candidate Forum is at Rose Hill Acres Event Center on the corner of Main and First, 7 pm.

• October 20 – Northwest Homecoming: Variety Show at Mary Linn Auditorium, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, 7 to 9 pm. Tickets will be sold for $5 at nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/ homecoming/.

• October 21 – Northwest Homecoming: Walkout Day – No Classes.

• October 21 – International Flag Raising as part of the Homecoming ceremonies at Northwest, 2 pm.

• October 21 – MPR Trunk or Treat at Donaldson Westside Park, 5 to 7 pm.

• October 22 – Pancakes in the Park, Downtown Pocket Park, before the Northwest Homecoming parade, 7:30 to 9 am. Chris Cakes is cooking up pancakes and sausage.

• October 22 – Makers Market at the Hangar, 9 am to 3 pm.

• October 22 – Northwest Homecoming Parade begins at the corner of Ray and College Avenue, 9 am. It proceeds east on Fourth Street and ends at Main Street. It traditionally features more than 100 entries, including bands and floats sponsored by campus and community organizations and businesses.

• October 22 – Bobby Bearcat Statue Dedication on the east sidewalk, Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, Northwest, noon.

• October 22 – Northwest Bearcat Football vs Northeastern State at Bearcat Stadium, 2 pm.

• October 23 – Beef and Noodle dinner by the Hopkins Community Club at the Hopkins Community Building, 11 am to 1 pm.

• October 23 – Nodaway County Historical Society Museum presents Conception Abbey program given by historian Brother Thomas for a prosopographical study of the names of the monks and nuns who lived there in the 1880s, 2 pm.