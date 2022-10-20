Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/13/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk fee report for September 2022; invoice to SAM, LLC and MTE; deputy clerk assignment for Madison Lesher.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Check #81346-81363.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Missouri Sheriffs Association and training academy for continuing education; to Service Lube for tires for Unit 704.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Training certificate for Steve Whittington for Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Assoc., Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) update on status of treasurer’s recovery program operations, MOPERM FY23 insurance costs.

DeAnn Davison, tourism director, City of Maryville, gave updates and requested a county resolution that would enable the tourism committee to apply for future grants. The commissioners asked for time to review all the information and discuss with Commissioner Scott Walk who is out for a training. They will get back with Davison when they have had a chance to review. Also present: Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, Becky Albrecht, Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Stephanie Campbell Yount, tourism committee member representing Downtown Maryville.

McKim gave updates on Nodaway County Expo/Event Center committee activities. McKim stated that the committee had been narrowed down to two locations. They are currently waiting on a final draft of design and cost estimates for each location.

A Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees application from Patricia Kinman was reviewed. The commission called Kinman to let her know that all board seats had been filled, but they would keep the application on file.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton discussed potential budget adjustments for FY22. A call was put in to Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, regarding municipal court. The budget amendment hearing date was set at 8:30 am, November 3 in the office of the county commission.

A call was put in to Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, with questions on BRO-B074(63) bridge in Polk Township. Macias emailed a summary of estimated cost.

Robert Gibson, Tiffany Care Centers, sent a request for two revisions on the lease transfer agreement. These revisions were shared with Tina Deiter who reviewed and sent a revised assignment of lease with Nodaway Healthcare, LLC. The commission returned a call to Gibson to discuss the signing process.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

City officials for the City of Graham stopped in to discuss possible items for reimbursement through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, updated the commission on the status of the Courthouse boiler repairs. Carter also discussed plans for the Courthouse and Administration Center for the holiday season.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/20/2022.