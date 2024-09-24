Northwest Missouri State University’s 2024-25 season of theater productions opens September 26-28 with “A Fall Evening of One-Acts,” featuring four student-directed plays, each consisting of minimal characters and a runtime of 10 to 15 minutes.

Tickets are $6 and may be purchased online, beginning Wednesday, September 18, at nwmissouri.edu/finearts/ theatre/ or at the box office one hour prior to showtime.

“It is our hope that community members will attend ‘A Fall Evening of One-Acts’ to support this profession-based learning experience for the creative growth of our theatre students,” Katheryn E Bilbo, a Northwest associate professor of theatre, said. “We are proud of their talent and drive for excellence, and they look forward to sharing their hard work with audiences.”

The evening’s one-act plays are:

• “The Barbarians Are Coming,” written by Luigi Jannuzi and directed by Adam Clayton, a comedy about two medieval lords who are having tea time when a peasant interrupts and tells them the barbarians are coming.

• “Roll Over Beethoven,” written by David Ives and directed by Jackson Faulkner, depicts how a piano student and his teacher learn from each other.

• “Flowers From Our Father,” written by Carl Williams and directed by Erin Frink, shows turmoil between two sisters after the death of their father.

• “Where the Fireworks Come From,” written by Michael Pisaturo and directed by Billie McCoy is a coming-out story about Tony and Gabe watching fireworks and the intense emotions that come from exploring the unknown in small-town suburbia.

Producing one-act plays is a component of Theatre Northwest’s Lab Series, which features productions directed, acted, designed and stage-managed by students and is required for speech and theatre education majors.