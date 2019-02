Eva Mae Peter, 89, Skidmore, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at her home.

Services were Monday, February 4 at the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials can be made to the Maitland Christian Church or Tri-City Nutrition Center.

