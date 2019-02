Charles Robert Moses, 93, Burlington Jct., died Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Funeral celebration of life services were held Saturday, February 2 at the Christian Church, Burlington Jct. Interment was in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct., with military rites provided by American Legion Rolla Dicks Post 315.

Memorials may be directed to Burlington Jct. Christian Church.

Online condolences may be left at ritchiefuneralhome.com.