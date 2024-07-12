Erma Lee Dovell, 97, of Maitland, died Monday, July 8, 2024, at Oakridge Nursing Home, Plattsburg, with family at her side.

She was born on September 25, 1926, in Paragould, AR, to William R. and Jessie Marie McPike Collison. They preceded her in death.

She moved to the Maitland area when she was 16 years old and graduated from Maitland High School.

She was a homemaker and was a member of and attended Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

On December 26, 1946, she married Joseph Junior Dovell, and he preceded her in death on August 19, 2000.

She is also preceded by her son, Rickey Joe, her daughter, Nikki Dawn as an infant, her sisters, Berniece, and Imogene, and her brother, Dayle.

She had been the president of the Town and Country Club (TNC), president of the Women’s Community Betterment, president of the Tri City Friendship Center, and president of the Maitland Depot.

In school she was a member of the 1946 Pep Squad, and a member of Glee Club for three years. She played softball and volleyball and was the basketball homecoming queen in 1945 and 1946.

Graveside services and burial will be at 1 pm, Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland. No formal visitation is planned.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Senior Citizens Center, 208 S. 2nd St., Maitland, MO 64466.