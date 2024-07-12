Lowell Dean VanFosson, 83, Maryville, died Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born May 23, 1941, in Elmo, to James Virgil and Stella Vesta Wilson VanFosson. He grew up in Elmo and was in the last graduating class of Elmo High in 1960.

On May 18, 1968, he married Dorothy May Shewey at the former United Methodist Church in Quitman.

Mr. VanFosson served in the United States Navy. He was a custodian for many years at Northwest Missouri State University, and at Maryville Living Center, both of Maryville. He was a Christian.

Mr. VanFosson’s body has been cremated. He requested no services, and his cremains will be scattered on his parents’ graves at the LaMar Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.