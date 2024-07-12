Margaret Jane Underwood DeBord, 86, formerly of Maryville, died on Friday, July 5, 2024, at Pineview Manor in Stanberry.

She was born on September 2, 1937, to John and Bessie Barton Underwood, on the farm near St. Joseph. She was a member of the Ravenwood Christian Church.

She married Robert F. DeBord on June 23, 1955, in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2011.

A private family service will be held at a later date at the Maitland Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be sent to the Ravenwood Christian Church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.