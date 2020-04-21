On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 7:12 AM, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of 190th and Hawk Road. An endangered woman had gone missing and her vehicle was found on a pond damn in a field. After Deputies and the Sheriff arrived on the scene and assessed the situation additional resources were summoned. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s K-9 “Bolt” was brought to the scene by Sgt. Hann for tracking purposes. Maryville Police provided a drone and an ATV. The Midwest Regional Dive Team from lowa came to the scene to assist with the ground search as they could provide the capability to search the water should that have been necessary. At about 10:17 AM, searchers located the injured woman in a ditch in a wooded ravine. The woman was transported to MOSAIC Medical in Maryville where she was admitted for treatment.

I would like to thank those that assisted in the search and rescue.

Sheriff Strong.