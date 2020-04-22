The Maryville City Council informed local media outlets that no representative could attend the April 13 meeting in person but instead would have to access the meeting through the software called Zoom.

The five member council, along with the city manager, assistant city manager and city clerk would add up to eight so that would have left only two seats for additional people in the gallery. There are more than two media representatives that regularly attend this meeting.

The agenda for the meeting was filled with business action items including:

• Executed a change order with JD Bishop Construction, Chilicothe, to install stamped concrete directly south of the Downtown Pocket Park for a cost of $20,321.80. These areas included the adjacent alley approach along Third Street, the adjacent half block south of the pocket park along Main Street, and the alley approach to the Public Library along North Main Street. The half block located south of the pocket park was damaged in a water leak several years ago and runs directly in front of several downtown businesses.

• Hay leases for a total of 146 acres at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park were approved with Fast Farms, Brian McGary, Robert Waldeier and Gross Farms that will allow for $8,534.52 annual income to the city.

• Authorized the contract with SonicSolutions, LLC, Northhampton, MA, for the purchase of a SolaRaft-QDB for algae control at Mozingo Lake at a cost of $15,513 as a test run. As another note on this topic, Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland announced the weekly tests of the water show a dramatic reduction in cyanobacteria cell counts, so the warning signs are being taken down at the lake. Councilman Matt Johnson reported he had received citizens’ comments about the process harming the fish, however with his research he found that sound waves did not affect the fish negatively.

• Executed land leases for hangars at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport to harbor aircraft at 22¢ per square foot with Ed Ensminger and Doug Medsker at a cost of $572 and $387.20 respectively. Ensminger is actually planning to construct a new hangar where the Northwest Missouri State University hangar once stood.

• Contract with Snyder and Associates Engineers and Planners for professional engineering services not to exceed $25,300 for Park Avenue wastewater analysis of the flow metering during peak rainfall volumes.

• Approved a lot split at 121 South Water Street owned by Benjamin and Tiffany Scott.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel reviewed for the council the city’s COVID-19 status, noting city staff have met with essential business owners and manufacturing firms’ leadership to speak to the mandated person capacities and social distancing rules. There was some discussion about the number of golfers taking advantage of the free golf for walking only at the Watson 9 at Mozingo.

McDanel reported about the progress of the South Main Corridor project, opened bids for the asphalt overlay from Halsey to Lincoln on South Main, two bids will be opened for the 2020 asphalt overlay projects soon, seven water treatment plant proposals were received, plus the Public Safety Facility remains on schedule and under budget.