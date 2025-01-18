2024 was a busy year, 2025 to have more events

By Mia Nelson, Nodaway County Senior Center administrator

And just like that, 2024 comes to an end. Oh! The things we are thankful for over the past year.

We celebrated our 50+ year anniversary, had two successful craft fairs, a health fair, exercise classes with Missouri Extension, a successful Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day feast and many, many things in between. To say it’s been a busy year would be an understatement.

We, at the Senior Center, know that none of this would be possible without all the help we receive from the community that we are a part of. The Senior Center would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the many donors, volunteers, civic clubs, service groups, schools, businesses and individuals who continue to help and support the Senior Center.

We are excited and hopeful as we head into 2025. Of course, our priority is, and will continue to be, to serve hot, nutritious meals. We have several events planned for this year and we are hoping to add some new events, activities and fundraisers at the center. We know we will face some challenges along the way, but we also know that we have a strong community supporting us.

We would like to remind everyone that we are open to all ages at the Senior Center. We offer meals Monday through Friday. Our meal prices are 60+, $7 and those under 60 are $9. We offer dine in, carry out or home delivery. Be sure to follow us on Facebook to stay up to date with our events and check out our menu. If you or someone you know would like to start receiving meals at home or have questions about the Senior Center, please call 660.562.3999.

We want to wish everyone a Happy New Year and hope that everyone will have a safe, healthy and prosperous year. Thank you all again for your continued support for the Nodaway County Senior Center.