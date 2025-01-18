By Morgan Guyer

Serena and Jalen Sundell enjoyed storied high school careers as Maryville Spoofhound athletes. A few years removed from their time in high school, the stellar play continues hundreds of miles from home.

Serena Sundell is in the middle of her senior year at Kansas State University, where she has started since her freshman season for the Wildcats Women’s Basketball team. She has made her mark as one of the most decorated players in program history, becoming the first player to reach 1,000 points, 500 assists and 50 blocks in a career, as well as being the first to average 10 or more points and 5 assists in three seasons. The Wildcats are currently ranked 12th in the country with a 17-1 record.

“Growing up in Maryville shaped who I am today in several ways. It brought me some of my best friends and taught me how to be independent and the meaning of community. I always feel so supported by my community and I still feel that support at Kansas State,” Serena said. “Growing up watching Northwest athletics, I knew I wanted to go somewhere where the fans and community always rallied around their teams, and Kansas State was exactly that just at a higher level.”

Kansas State recently played Middle Tennessee at the Civic Center in St. Joseph on December 14, which allowed for members of the Maryville community to travel and support Serena in person.

“It was a special environment to have a ton of local people be able to come to a game. I mean wow, what a cool event for me,” Serena said.

Jalen Sundell is currently a rookie for the Seattle Seahawks, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in the summer. He has gotten some playing time at center during a few games. Before this season, Jalen was an All-American for the North Dakota State Bison, playing center and left tackle over his college career. His time in Maryville and playing under Coach Matt Webb have helped prepare him for his professional career.

“I loved being a Spoofhound and playing for Coach Webb. The culture around MHS football is special, and my senior year state championship is one of my prouder moments,” Jalen said. “I feel like growing up in Maryville, being rural and blue collar, taught me a lot about hard work and perseverance.”

Serena and Jalen as the children of Korena and Robert Sundell, Maryville.