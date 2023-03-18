Barbara Elaine Nichols, 81, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Mosaic Medical Center.

She was born April 20, 1941, in Worth County, to Forrest and Cleda Ferguson. After graduating from Grant City High School she received a bachelor of science in math education and a master of science in computer science from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

In 1965, she married Jim Nichols. He preceded her in death in 1999.

During her 40-year career in teaching math, she taught at Park Hill, Nodaway Holt, Maryville R-II and Northwest Missouri State University. She was voted MSTA Outstanding Teacher of the Year for the State of Missouri as well as receiving many other awards and accolades.

She volunteered with many organizations in Maryville, both civic and with her church.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and companion, Dale Hartstack.

She is survived by her son John; brother, Ed (Julia); sister, Sherry and her brother-in-law Bob Nichols; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm with the service and graveside to follow.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary- Scholarships 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468 or First United Methodist Church Maryville, 102 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.