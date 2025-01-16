As the Clarinda, IA, community enters a new year, exciting developments are on the horizon. The Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) has announced plans to establish a new mental health clinic, thanks to a generous donation by the owners of Azria Health Clarinda.

This donation will enable CRHC to expand its mental health services, reaching more patients and addressing critical needs in the community. The initiative reflects the shared mission of CRHC and Azria Health Clarinda to prioritize the health and well-being of Clarinda residents.

“We are deeply thankful for Azria’s generosity and look forward to collaborating on this important initiative,” said Chuck Nordyke, CEO of Clarinda Regional Health Center. “This partnership represents a commitment to improving access to mental health resources and enhancing the quality of life for our community.”

Azria Health Clarinda, located at 600 Manor Drive, is the premier nursing home in the area. Azria Health Clarinda is known for delivering high-quality care to seniors with professionalism and compassion. Beyond its dedication to senior care, Azria Health actively supports the community through initiatives like this donation.

“We’re proud to partner with Clarinda Regional Health Center to enhance the resources available to the people of this great town,” said Steve Hornung, co-owner of Azria Health Clarinda. “Giving back is central to our mission at Azria Health.”

Co-owner Noah Kaminer added, “This donation is not just about a building – it’s about ensuring Clarinda continues to grow and thrive.”