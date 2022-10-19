Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s e2 Fellowship high school leadership program began September 27.

e2 Fellowship is a high school intergenerational leadership program that meets four times throughout the academic year. This year, emPowerU welcomes 14 regional schools including Northeast Nodaway and Jefferson for the program.

In 2020, The Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved funding to make the e2 Fellowship program free of charge through 2025.

The program welcomes teams of three, two high school students and one adult sponsor, in the foundation’s 31 county service region. This challenge-based program enhances the skills of emerging and experienced leaders. It is designed to deepen the commitment to education and develop the skills necessary for creating healthy and thriving communities.

The foundation has recognized the power of diverse and cross-generational collaboration. This leadership journey identifies core values and begins an expedition where youth are the creators of this region’s future.