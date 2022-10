Ron Dougan, Trenton, a Barnard native, received the esteemed award as the Dream Factory Volunteer of the Year at a national gathering in Florida. He is joined in the photo by his wife, Norma. The award adds more prestige as Dougan will be inducted into the Dream Factory Hall of Fame which is for volunteers who have volunteered for 30 years or more. He has volunteered for 32 years and helped with 128 dreams.