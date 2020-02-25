The First Christian Church, Maryville, on the corner of Third and Buchanan, will be having a drive-through Ash Wednesday service from 7 am to 9 am, Wednesday, February 26.

The drive-through will be in the north parking lot of the church.

The community is encouraged to come by for the imposition of ashes and prayer for all who would otherwise be unable attend services. All people are invited.

Also a service of ashes will be held at 5 pm that same day in the church’s chapel. Attendees are asked to use the Third Street entrance.