Several of the Nodaway County elected positions will be placed on the Primary Election and General Election ballots later this year.

The following offices will be voted on this year: south district associate commissioner, north district associate commissioner, public administrator, sheriff, assessor, collector-treasurer, coroner and surveyor,

The Nodaway News Leader has had articles for several weeks detailing the duties, salary and other information about these offices.

Persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy must sign up between Tuesday, February 25 and Tuesday, March 31 at the Nodaway County Clerk’s office. A notarized Candidate’s Affidavit of Tax Payments (Form 5120) must be presented at time of filing along with $50 filing fee to be paid to the party of the candidate’s declaration. The placement order on the ballot will be determined by random drawing.