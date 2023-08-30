Rhonda Vincent, Grand Ole Opry star, Queen of Bluegrass and Missouri native, will be appearing at the Fine Arts Building at Trenton High School, 1415 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton, at 7 pm, Thursday, September 7. Doors open at 6 pm.

The event will benefit the Northwest Chapter of The Dream Factory.

Advanced tickets are $25 each and tickets at the door are $30. For information call Ron Dougan at 660.359.0100. Tickets are for sale at his office, 903 Main Street or at Hy-Vee and Southern Bank in Trenton.

At 3 to 4 pm, Vincent will be available for meet and greet also at Hy-Vee the day of the concert.

At intermission of the concert, the following will be auctioned off for the benefit of The Dream Factory: An autographed guitar signed by Rhonda Vincent, Jeannie Sealy, The Issacs, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith and others; a $250 certificate for a tree from Rosemary Hill Tree Farm of Trenton; a $100 gift card from Pet Central of Trenton; and a dulcimer donated by Norris Polley from Trenton.