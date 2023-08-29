Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/22/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Inventory disposal form.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: draft audit report from McBride, Lock and Associates, property and liability renewal applications, vehicle sales tax and motor fuel tax reports.

Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, stopped in to give updates on planning grants.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity. Also discussed 2024 softmatch bridges. A call was returned to Aaron McVicker, McClure Engineering.

The Resolution for the General Obligation Road Bonds were signed by the commission and the clerk for Independence, Lincoln and White Cloud Townships and returned to Gilmore and Bell.

Reviewed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) expended funds and discussed earmarked funds to each city within the county. Unanimously agreed to pay the match money earmarked or remaining match money to each city. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Engle.

Discussed SB 190 information presented by Missouri Association of Counties (MAC.) Also present: Jenkins and Engle.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected a tube on Road #156 in Hopkins Township and the bridge approach on Road #208 in Union Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Roads #429 and #650 in Jackson Township.

Returned a call to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling, regarding CART rock roads and rock supply issues.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/29/2023.