On February 15, Dr. Chip Fillingane opened his own practice, Continuum Family Care, to provide simplified, preventive care for long-term wellness and health for every stage of life, from newborns to seniors, to residents of Maryville and Northwest Missouri.

Fillingane is taking a comprehensive approach, going past treating symptoms to help its community thrive.

“Navigating the health care system is often intimidating and impersonal, and finding a health care provider you trust can be challenging,” Fillingane said. “From physicals to fevers, lab tests to well-child visits, pain management to prescriptions, we offer affordable and simplified care, with detailed and efficient appointments, to fit your schedule and your insurance plan.”

Located along 2336 South Main Street, Maryville, Continuum focuses on preventive health care, primary care, full laboratory testing, including screening and diagnostic lab tests, and telehealth appointments, which allow patients to receive the same level of attention and communication as in-person visits from the comfort of home. The practice is located in the lower level on the north side of the building.

His passion for maintaining patient health and simplifying health care drove him to create his own practice and he remains dedicated to taking a comprehensive approach to prevent medical issues, assessing the health of the entire patient instead of simply alleviating symptoms.

Fillingane earned his bachelor of science in biochemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2006. After graduating from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in 2010, he completed his residency at the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation in Sioux City, IA, and has spent more than five years as a staff physician at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville.

“We’re proud to nurture our community, to be a resource for our hometown, to stay with you through the entire continuum of care, because your health is always personal to us,” he said. “We’re neighbors helping neighbors manage their health at every life stage through a comprehensive approach to health care.”

Continuum’s modern approach gives community members of all ages convenient access to high-quality care by reducing wait times and conducting appointments efficiently.

Hours are 8 am to 5 pm, Monday thru Friday. New patients should call or text 660.220.2123 to schedule their first visit. Established patients can schedule appointments, request prescription refills, pay bills and send messages through the patient portal found at continuumfamilycare.com.