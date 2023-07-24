Downtown Maryville is honored to announce that MTE Office Center, 218 East Third, and Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel have been selected as semi-finalists for the Missouri Downtown Revitalization Awards 2023.

The Missouri Main Street Connection awards recognize outstanding achievements in downtown revitalization and showcase the remarkable efforts of individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on their communities.

MTE Office Center has been nominated by Downtown Maryville for the “Best Facade Rehabilitation, under $20,000” category. This recognition expresses the dedication and commitment demonstrated by MTE Office Center in preserving and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of their property. A portion of the nomination submitted by Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison stated, “The updates to the building reflect the dedication that the MTE Office Center family has for their customers and the city of Maryville.”

Additionally, Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel has been nominated for the “Outstanding Public Official” category. This nomination recognizes his leadership, vision and efforts in driving the revitalization initiatives in Downtown Maryville. In coordination with the Maryville City Council, McDanel’s passion for fostering economic growth, community engagement and sustainable development has been instrumental in transforming the downtown. Portions of the nomination submitted by Davison refer to McDanel’s efforts with Maryville City Council and staff to establish a façade grant program to support property owners, develop sprinkler system programs to help developers install sprinklers in downtown buildings as required by code, and support Downtown Maryville to establish Downtown Design Guidelines to begin providing structure to projects within the downtown corridor.

The Missouri Downtown Revitalization Awards, considered the premier recognition in the state, aim to celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the revitalization of Missouri’s downtown areas. The winners will be announced at the Missouri Main Street Connection’s Missouri’s Premier Revitalization Conference on July 28.

“Downtown Maryville is immensely proud of MTE Office Center and Greg McDanel’s achievements. Their dedication and commitment to enhancing our community have brought us one step closer to creating a vibrant, inclusive, and economically thriving downtown area,” said Davison.