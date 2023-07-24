At the July 10 Burlington Jct. City Council meeting, Christopher Cronk announced his resignation as mayor effective immediately.

Councilmember Darby Grace gave an update on the John Campbell property, stating that the city will need to offer Campbell a hearing at another council meeting.

Angie Lightner and Kathy McPherson were in attendance, and expressed that they would like to make a memorial donation of $3,000 to the Burlington Jct. Ballfield Committee in honor of Brian McPherson, and they would like to remove the statue in McPherson Park as it holds personal sentimental memories to the family. They also stated they would like to keep $2,000 in the account to help keep the maintenance up at McPherson Park.

City Clerk Jo Anna Marriott gave the financial report, stating that all bank accounts have been reconciled.

Troy Hanes gave the foreman report, and stated all was good. He has been working on the sludge lagoon trying to kill the duckweed. The city has also been working on the ballfield and parks, after the tractor pull. The city has also been working on the streets and cleaning ditches. Hydrants will be flushed in August, and citizens will receive notice ahead of time.

The council approved a $7,592 bid from RS Electric, St. Joseph, to work at the water plant and also a service agreement with Hach Company, Loveland, CO, for warranty work in the amount of $887. The council also requested that the city reach out to Cintas, St. Joseph, in reference to the contract buy-out of $2,789.77.

The council also requested the city to reach out to the Hoof n Horn Saddle Club, and the Kiwanis Club and invite them to a meeting to try to obtain a contract between the clubs and city. Councilmember Martha Greeley asked for the financial reports to be broken down into more detail, explaining who was paid and also what the city is paying for. The council then voted to close out the baseball account in the amount of $410.89 and issue a check to Burlington Jct. Ball Committee.

The city received a sealed bid for the purchase of a lawn mower and attachments in the amount of $200, which was approved.