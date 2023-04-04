Downtown Maryville leadership has released information about a farmers’ market in the downtown district beginning in May.

Downtown Maryville has entered into an agreement with Nodaway Valley Bank to host the Downtown Maryville Market in the bank’s parking lot on the corner of West Fourth Street and North Buchanan Street.

“Bringing this market to the downtown has created a great partnership between Downtown Maryville, Nodaway Valley Bank and market vendors,” said Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison, “These vendors are so passionate about what they do and the service they provide to our community and we are excited to provide any resources we can to help them succeed.”

Autumn Quimby, the owner of Homemade by Autumn, began organizing a local market in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic limited the ability of vendors to sell their produce and craft items. In early 2023, Quimby saw a connection between her work and the efforts of Downtown Maryville to support brick-and-mortar businesses and seized the opportunity to locate a market downtown.

“The majority of successful farmers’ markets are hosted in the heart of a community, so we have partnered with Downtown Maryville to bring the market to an area where we will support other small business owners such as ourselves,” Quimby explained.

After vetting multiple locations, Quimby and members of the Downtown Maryville board finalized an agreement with Nodaway Valley Bank to utilize the bank’s parking lot. With a level surface, access to electricity, bathrooms and additional parking, and visibility for downtown traffic, Downtown Maryville hopes the location will create a safe, convenient environment for vendors and patrons.

“Having been on the Maryville square for 155 years, we appreciate the opportunity to support activities that draw people to the area,” stated Nodaway Valley Bank Vice President Brian Schieber.

The Downtown Maryville Market will feature produce and other items that are homemade or homegrown. Opening day for the market will be Saturday, May 20 and the market will be held most Saturdays from 8 am to 12 pm into the fall.

“Our hope is that those who shop the market will also shop at other local small businesses while in the area, as well as draw in some who may not have been to the market before. We want to support our Downtown and we can’t wait to welcome you to the new location,” added Quimby.

Those who are interested in becoming a vendor for the Downtown Maryville Market, contact vendor organizer Autumn Quimby at downtownmaryvillemarket@gmail. com or 660.868.0923.

Downtown Maryville was established in 2015 as the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization- a community-driven, non-profit organization that focuses on the preservation, promotion, revitalization, and enrichment of the economic landscape. Downtown Maryville utilizes the elements of the Main Street Four-Point Approach- Economic Vitality, Promotion, Organization, and Design- as a downtown management strategy to create an organization that is a revitalization leader in the community.