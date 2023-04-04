March is recognized as Social Worker Month and the theme for 2023 is “Social Work Breaks Barriers.”

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is home to seven barrier-breakers: three inpatient social workers and four outpatient Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW). They are: Sarah Spoonmore, BSW, medical/surgical and oncology; Debbie Fannon, LPC, inpatient mental health services; Monica Spire, LCSW, inpatient mental health services; Madison Emery, LMSW, outpatient family therapist; Amy Law, LCSW, outpatient family therapist; Nathan Noakes, LCSW, outpatient family therapist and Jeff Sturdivan, LCSW, outpatient family therapist.

Although these caregivers serve in different capacities, they all help enrich the community by helping individuals and families overcome some of life’s most difficult challenges. In a healthcare setting, social work often includes patient discharge planning, facilitating needed resources and “next steps” planning to ensure a successful transition.

“Every day is different and there is always a new set of challenges,” said Spoonemore. “I enjoy that because I continue to learn and grow.”

According to Spire, although the intent for the inpatient mental health unit is for acute, crisis care stabilization, they have been able to witness real and substantial change occur in individuals that come through the unit.

“The most rewarding part of my job is patients leave here empowered to make changes for the better,” said Fannon. “It’s a great feeling when you see an individual able to find hope. It’s not just us; it shows that the whole (Behavioral Health) team is working together.”

Counseling sessions are also an important part of a social worker’s role. The outpatient team of Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW) support patients and families in our community by providing crisis intervention, mental health therapy, substance abuse support, and many other key services.

The social worker team at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has chosen to celebrate Social Worker Month by participating in a food drive to benefit The Ministry Center. Currently, the greatest need is large jars of peanut butter and applesauce, regular boxes of cereal, and packages of sandwich crackers. Donations can be delivered to the nurse’s station on med/surg or the front reception desk. Donations are accepted through the end of this March. The goal is to beat the 224 pounds donated from the 2022 food drive.