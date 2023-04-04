At the March 20 Maryville Parks and Recreation meeting, it was approved by the board for background checks to be done for all youth programs coaches. Any coach that does more than one sport will only have one annual check.

At the start of the meeting, Nathan Stone was recognized by the board as the Missouri Park Recreation Association Outstanding Volunteer Coach for 2023.

Reports

Financial. Capital improvements have begun. The 1/4 cent sales tax is providing MPR the ability to focus on needed improvements. Revenues were up across the board compared to last February. Expenses are also up over last February with additional payroll and the capital expenses. Work continues on the HVAC at the MCC.

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Recreation Coordinator Alex Bean. Pickleball had eight teams and is in week four of the league. Coed volleyball has nine teams and is also in week four of its league. Spring soccer registration has ended, 222 participants are signed up with the league starting April 1.

Special Events and Marketing Manager Bailey Fergison. Facebook reach is up by 184.6 percent, with page visits up 53.6 percent. Instagram reach is 33.3 percent higher in the last 28 days. There will be a bounce party on April 8, and a spring craft fair in April. Registration for Camp Experience opens April 10.

Facilities Supervisor Maggie Rockwood. Courts continue to be busy with a few rentals throughout the week for practices, rentals on the weekends, coed volleyball and the pickleball league. MO Extension is still running the Stay Strong, Stay Healthy level 2 on Tuesday-Thursday at 11 am in the aerobic room. MCC check-ins are down from last February but class participation is up. Active memberships and membership revenues are also up from last year.

Facilities Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. Heating and cooling unit 5 was installed on March 14. Should be in the final stages of hooking up gas lines and getting it up and running this week. The elevator inspection last week found two concerns that should be able to be taken care of in-house.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew. Working on maintenance of ballfield drags, put on new drag bolts, and welded cracks and painted. The skate park at Donaldson was cleaned off. Three trees at Judah were cut down and cleaned up. There was one snow removal for the month. Picnic table inventory and repair has started.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. Work continues on HVAC replacement, and hopefully the project will be completed in the next few weeks. Four new spin bikes have been ordered and should arrive in April. The bikes being replaced will be used for parts. MPR staff is developing a ball field rental pricing structure proposal and will be discussing and finalizing. There needs to be some serious repairs to the concrete in front of MCC. The phone system update is complete. After the HVAC project, staff will look at options for bleachers in the gym.