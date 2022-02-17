Douglas Lee Allee was born June 11, 1957, in Albany to Doy and Shirley Thompson Allee. He departed this life at his residence on February 11, 2022.

Doug graduated from the Sheridan High School with the class of 1975. After high school, Doug worked for Sur-Gro and joined the Missouri National Guard with 129th Field Artillery A Battery where he retired after 24 years. He also worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation in the King City and Sheridan barns and retired as the maintenance supervisor at the Maryville barn after working 30 years.

Doug was a 3rd Degree Master Mason with the Defiance AF & AM Lodge as well as a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 25, the Sheridan Lions Club and had served as the treasurer of the Sheridan Fire Department. He was of the Christian faith.

Douglas married Ruby Ann Davidson on February 12, 1977, at the Sheridan Christian Church. They would have been married 45 years this year. To this union two sons were born, Joshua Lee and Zachary Tyler.

Services will be 2 pm, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, with visitation on Monday, February 14 from 6 to 8 pm, both at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. The celebrant will be his son, Chaplain Joshua Allee. Burial will follow in Sheridan Cemetery, VanSkyock Addition, Sheridan. Military honors will be provided by the members of the Missouri Military Honor Guard as well as the 129th FA Battery A.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the Sheridan Cemetery Association in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements are lovingly entrusted to the Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City.