Margaret May Nelson passed from this life, at home with family by her side, February 11, 2022.

Margaret was born at home in rural Taylor County, IA, April 28, 1944, to Albert Dean and Vada Majorie Cook Whipple. She attended elementary and junior high school at Conway and high school at Bedford, IA. After graduating high school she moved to Des Moines, IA ,where she worked for a bank doing office work. She worked there for two years coming home on weekends.

During this time she met Floyd Nelson through mutual friends. She married Floyd Anderson Nelson April 20, 1963. To this union two sons were born; John Dean Nelson, August 6, 1965, and James Daniel Nelson, April 21, 1968. Margaret and Floyd first started out living together in a small house outside of Sheridan. Shortly after they moved to a farm on the Iowa – Missouri line near Athelstan, IA. Years later they purchased a farm and moved back to the Sheridan area. Sadly, Floyd was taken from her August 10, 1987.

Margaret was always active in her community. At one time belonging to the Blockton Garden Club, Sheridan Community Theater and was currently the vice president of the local Red Hat Society. For several years Margaret wrote a column for the Quad River News entitled “Recollections of a Farm Wife.” In years past she also painted and wallpapered houses with her sister Kay. For several years she owned the tavern in Sheridan, cooking many, many meals. Margaret loved cooking, gardening, canning, sewing and making a home for her family. One of her favorite hobbies was also her greatest weakness, never being able to pass a garage sale. She loved doing for others and spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 am, Friday, February 18, 2022, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. Burial will be in Luteston Cemetery, Sheridan. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon following the graveside at the Sheridan Community Hall with everyone invited to come share time with the family.