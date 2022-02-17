Bennett Ellis Davidson, infant son of Anthony and Melanie Erks Davidson, died Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 19 at Calvary Chapel in Maryville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 am on Saturday at Calvary Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Hope Foundation to support parents with children in the NICU at Overland Park Regional Center.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.