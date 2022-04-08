Verona “Dottie” Brown, 82, St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

She was born May 29, 1939, in Axtel, KS, to James and Lucy Goodwin Ward.

On December 30, 1993, she married Roy B. Brown in Savannah.

Services were held Saturday, April 2 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway County Humane Society, 829 South Depot Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at meierhoffer.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.