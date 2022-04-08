Kathleen Marie McGinnis Jennings died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

She was born June 17, 1945, in Clarinda, IA, to Cecil and Mary White McGinnis. She graduated from Carlisle, IA, High School and received a degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

She married John Jennings in 1966 in Stanberry.

Mrs. Jennings was an art teacher and watercolorist. She began creating watercolor paintings of various Jewish subjects and qualified for a special seminar hosted by Yad Vashem Holocaust Education Foundation, Jerusalem, Israel. She was granted to be an educator for Holocaust studies in the United States. A local Christian publication, Prime Life Times, afforded her an opportunity to interview veterans about their experiences. In the near future, those stories will be published and made available to the public via Great News Radio in Fisher, IL.

She was a member of the Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet, IL.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, April 9 at the First Christian Church, Stanberry. Services will be officiated by Pastor Jason Schifo of Community Evangelical Free Church. Friends may call from 10 to 11 am, Saturday, at the church. Burial will follow in Jennings Cemetery, Alanthus Grove, Gentry County.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Great News Radio, Fisher, IL.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.