Donna Lee Riley, 81, Hopkins, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home.

She was born January 10, 1941, in Hopkins, to Ray D. and Maude M. Hall Kreps. She was a 1961 graduate of North Nodaway High School.

On April 19, 1959, she married Maurice Riley in Hopkins.

Mrs. Riley was a homemaker.

Mrs. Riley’s body has been cremated. Memorial service will be at 10 am, Saturday, July 2 at the First Christian Church of Hopkins.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Hospice.

