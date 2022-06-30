Judy Ann Ross, Barnard, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

She was born December 5, 1942, to Esther Ann Redlinger and Edwin Wellington Hiner Sr. in Valentine, NE.

She was a special education teacher at South Nodaway, Barnard.

Mrs. Ross’ body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 10 am, Saturday, July 2 at the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, July 1 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be sent to South Nodaway R-IV School District, 209 Morehouse St, Barnard, MO 64423.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.