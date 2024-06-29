The Mozingo Independence Day Celebration will be held Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Maryville.

On Friday, at 6 pm there will be a beach party with free pizza and a water party; at 9 pm, there will be “The Goonies” movie at the RV park.

On Saturday, the day starts at 8 am, with the Optimist Club Youth Fishing Tournament at the City Boat Ramp.

Pre-registration is required for the Watson 9 Adult and Youth Scramble,

9 am.

A mud volleyball tournament will be at the group camp, at noon.

Bounce houses, food trucks, cornhole, face painting and more are at The Point,

4 pm.

Mozingo Bingo is at the Host Lions Shelter, 5 pm.

Live music featuring Casi Joy as seen on NBC’s “The Voice,” 7 pm.

The largest display of fireworks ever begins at dusk.