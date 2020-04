Drexel DeWayne Lawson, 84, Colorado Springs, CO, died Friday, March 27, 2020.

He was born November 3, 1935, in Orsburg, to Glen D. and Viola M. Krugh-Lawson. He went to Buna Vista School and Main High School.

Funeral services will be held at a later date because of the COVID-19.

Arrangments are under the direction of Cappadona Funeral Home, Colorado Springs.