John Feuerbacher has worked as an MD at Mosaic Medical Center Maryville for just over 20 years. Now he is saying goodbye.

Feuerbacher has specialized in family practice at his time at Mosaic Family Care – Maryville, and has cherished his time in Maryville. He says he will miss working with his patients and nurses.

“I am very appreciative to the community that has supported me from the beginning,” Feuerbacher said. “I see adults now that I have delivered as babies. I respect the people that I see very much, and the people I work with.”

Feuerbacher’s next step in his career will be working for the Kickapoo Tribe, a Native American reservation in Kansas. He will be working specifically for the tribe, and a few other tribes around the Midwest.

“In Native American reservations, there can be a lot of problems that we don’t see,” Feuerbacher said. “I think I can help make a big impact in people’s lives.”

LPN Staci Dryedale has worked with Feuerbacher for 19 years, and she says that not only will she miss working with him, but so will his patients.

“The care that he gives is exceptional. It’s gonna be a huge loss for Maryville,” Dryedale said. “He’s by far the best teacher and the smartest person I know.”

Feuerbacher says that one of the reasons he wanted to be a doctor was so he could give people medical care that he would want his own family to receive.

“I am appreciative to my patients for trusting me. I’ve laughed with patients, I’ve cried with patients. Some things have been great, some things have been extremely stressful and difficult times with people. I truly appreciate people trusting me to go through those stages of life with them,” Feuerbacher said.

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville President Nate Blackford thanks Feuerbacher for his time.

“I want to thank Dr. Feuerbacher personally and professionally for his 20 plus years of service to our community. He will most certainly be missed, and we wish him all the best as he starts his next chapter,” Blackford said.