By Kathryn Rice

Nodaway News Leader columnist, Beverly Clinkingbeard, has published her third book “Possum Walk,” under the childhood and pen name of Jeannie Edwards.

“Possum Walk” is a fictionalized story set in the rural school setting of LaMar Station, a pioneer settlement in Nodaway County. It takes place during the Great Depression in the 1930s.

It is about a young woman’s first teaching experience. She becomes aware her initial perceptions of what she could give the children were not entirely realistic, for the children of Possum Walk School had much to teach her.

The book is written for young adult/adult readers. It is available at the Nodaway News Leader, Amazon or Barnes and Noble Book Sellers.

Other books written by Edwards are “Chore Boy,” a story written for fifth grade readers and up, including old farmers, and “Oakdale,” the story of a 14-year-old girl and her family who manage while their mother is away for medical treatment.