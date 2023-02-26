Northwest Missouri State University is extending its commemoration of Black History Month into the month of March with the opening of an art exhibition and reception.

Northwest’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will present “Bias in America,” an exhibition of artwork produced by students and Art Club members that explore different forms of bias in society from race, ethnicity and national origins to gender, sexuality, religion and mental health.

“Visual art has the capacity to help us better understand ourselves and others,” Dr. Karen Britt, a Northwest assistant professor of art, said. “The exhibited work is intended to promote reflection and thoughtful dialogue on some of the most important issues of our time.”

The exhibit opened February 20, in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building and will continue to be displayed through March 17.