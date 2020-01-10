T. Delores Stoll, 71, Maryville, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Maryville.

She was born March 9, 1948, in Clyde, to Francis and Julia Riley Stoll.

A memorial Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, January 7 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville. Inurnment was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be given to St. John the Baptist Parish, to be used specifically for the orphanage, Bulindi, c/o Hoima Catholic Diocese, Uganda, East Africa; or Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City; or to St. Gregory Barbarigo Church Maintenance Fund.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.