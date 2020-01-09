Lawrence Albert “Larry” Schreck, 80, Maryville, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born August 20, 1939, in Alvin, TX, to Albert Maurice and Anna Mae Hayden Schreck. He was a graduate of the Kahoka High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Kirksville State Teachers College.

On June 9, 1962, he married Doris Ann Roberts in Kahoka.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday, January 6 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.