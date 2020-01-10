Eldon R. McPike, 83, Maitland, died Friday, January 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 5, 1936, in Skidmore, to Oscar Kenneth and Mildred V. Larason McPike. He was a graduate of Maitland high school.

On March 20, 2010, he married Geniece L. Hansford in Excelsior Springs.

Mr. McPike’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, January 9 at the Maitland Christian Church.

