Sharla DeAnn Goff, 49, Burlington Jct., passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at her home.

Sharla was born October 29, 1971 in Knob Noster, to Roger and Connie (Farrens) Goff. She was second oldest of eight siblings.

Sharla attended West Nodaway R-1 school where she graduated in 1990.

A Celebration of Life for Sharla will be held at 2 pm Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Bluebird Crossing Event Center, Quitman. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 1:45 pm, Friday at the Bluebird Event Center. Burial will be in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. The funeral services will be live streamed starting at 2:15 pm on Facebook at Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax.

Obituary information can be found at andrews-hannfuneralhome.com. Social distancing and face masks are recommended. A memorial fund has been established in Sharla’s name.