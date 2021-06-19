Christian C. “Chris” Oelze, 68, Ravenwood, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home.

He was born December 9, 1952, in St. Louis, to Christian C. and Florence E. Franz Oelze. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School, St. Louis and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On April 13, 1985, he married Cathy L. Wilmes in Maryville.

Mr. Oelze’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 6 pm, Wednesday, June 23 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service. In honor of Chris, his family suggests St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs or Bearcats attire.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.